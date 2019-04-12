Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €136.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €136.00 ($158.14) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.83 ($147.48).

Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

