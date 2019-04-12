AIDUS TOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million (AID)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AID) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $4,185.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIDUS TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.62 or 0.12402233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001195 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00026632 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (AID) is a token. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

