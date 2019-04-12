Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $43.60 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed an average rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.61.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.93, a P/E/G ratio of 96.32 and a beta of -0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.2% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.