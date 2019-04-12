Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FDA approval of lead drug, Rhopressa is a significant boost for Aerie. The solid uptake in prescription volumes should propel Rhopressa sales further, as glaucoma is one of the largest segments in the global ophthalmic market. The FDA approval of its second candidate, Rocklatan, a once-daily, quadruple-action fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan, has further boosted the company’s portfolio. We are also impressed with the company’s efforts to further develop and boost its pipeline. However, shave underperformed the industry in the past six months. While the glaucoma market holds potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from existing players and new ones like Vyzulta, among others.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of AERI opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $507,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,605 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,950,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,412,000 after purchasing an additional 242,431 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,672,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,965 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

