Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $25,000 in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

FLTB opened at $50.12 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

