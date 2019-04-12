Advisor Group Inc. Has $96,000 Stake in Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Quantenna Communications were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $6,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTNA opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantenna Communications news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $726,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 340,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 16,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $229,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,553 shares of company stock worth $1,416,440 in the last ninety days. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Quantenna Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Quantenna Communications Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

