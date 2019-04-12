Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,381 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,817,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,735,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FormFactor by 101.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 166,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $127,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,924. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

