Advanced Technology Coin Price Hits $0.0041 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $105,259.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00016120 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,567,444 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

