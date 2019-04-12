Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,033,875 shares, a growth of 2.1% from the March 15th total of 114,672,426 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,765,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $27.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 867,652 shares in the company, valued at $19,409,375.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,423,166 shares of company stock valued at $829,270,489 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,969,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after buying an additional 823,765 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

