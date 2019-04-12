Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 5,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $63,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

