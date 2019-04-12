Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.
Shares of ADSW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. 3,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,571. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,133,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,454,000 after purchasing an additional 643,481 shares during the last quarter.
About Advanced Disposal Services
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.
