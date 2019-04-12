Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of ADSW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. 3,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,571. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.64 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,133,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,454,000 after purchasing an additional 643,481 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

