Adobe Inc (ADBE) Stake Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,821 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 38,501,463 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 8,890,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,311,581,000 after buying an additional 1,426,859 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,079,391,000 after buying an additional 1,349,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $271.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,153 shares of company stock valued at $70,000,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

