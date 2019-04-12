Adient (ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.22 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

NYSE ADNT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Adient by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 934,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 684,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,908,000.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

