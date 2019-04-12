Adient (ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.22 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.
NYSE ADNT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Adient by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 934,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 684,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,908,000.
About Adient
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.