ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AHEXY. ValuEngine lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

