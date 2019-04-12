Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

In other news, insider James Zoccoli sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $46,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $34,351.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $683,286 in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 177,827 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 3,728.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $861.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

