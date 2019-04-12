AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of ACRX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $262.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $56,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,721 shares of company stock worth $78,506. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

