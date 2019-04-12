Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $234.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 38.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,784,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,458,000 after buying an additional 151,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,301,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 1,069,761 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,628,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 455,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

