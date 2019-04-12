ABN Amro Lowers Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) to Hold

ABN Amro downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

AKZOY opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.72. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

