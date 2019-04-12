AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.77 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.7% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2,963.8% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 76,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

