ABB Ltd (ABB) is Ledyard National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,877 shares during the period. ABB makes up about 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Bank of America upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

ABB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 852,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ABB Ltd (ABB) is Ledyard National Bank’s 10th Largest Position” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/abb-ltd-abb-is-ledyard-national-banks-10th-largest-position.html.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.