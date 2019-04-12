9,985 Shares in SYSCO Co. (SYY) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. 1,160,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

