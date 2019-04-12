98,600 Shares in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of C&J Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CJ. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $15,827,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 10,086.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 1,006,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $9,679,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 579,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 505,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,097,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 370,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

NYSE CJ opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.54. C&J Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.07 million. C&J Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. C&J Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

WARNING: “98,600 Shares in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/98600-shares-in-cj-energy-services-inc-cj-acquired-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.