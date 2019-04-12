985 Shares in United Technologies Co. (UTX) Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $412,452.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

