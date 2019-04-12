$8.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Progressive Corp (PGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to post $8.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.92 billion and the lowest is $8.85 billion. Progressive posted sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $37.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.47 billion to $37.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.39 billion to $42.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $2,944,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,662,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $1,198,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,340.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,722,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Progressive has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

