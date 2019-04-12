$792.35 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (CR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $792.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $801.00 million. Crane reported sales of $799.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, March 7th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

In other news, VP James A. Lavish sold 10,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $903,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 55,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $4,685,408.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,127 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. 6,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

