743,868 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 743,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,963,000 after buying an additional 93,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12,718.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 9,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $747,538.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Gianoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,614 shares in the company, valued at $21,119,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,432 shares of company stock worth $6,661,485 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLKB opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $120.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $221.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

