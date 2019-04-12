73,710 Shares in American International Group Inc (AIG) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Shares of AIG opened at $45.71 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

