Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. 29,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,542. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “7,123 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/7123-shares-in-spdr-sp-international-dividend-etf-dwx-acquired-by-narwhal-capital-management.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.