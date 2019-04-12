7,123 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.
Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. 29,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,542. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
