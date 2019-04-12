64,400 Shares in Corning Incorporated (GLW) Acquired by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Corning makes up approximately 1.5% of QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,189,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,596,000 after acquiring an additional 941,964 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Corning by 6.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 322,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

GLW opened at $34.60 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,203,480.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

