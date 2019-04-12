$64.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will announce sales of $64.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.50 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Nanometrics reported sales of $82.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full-year sales of $280.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.80 million to $288.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $300.50 million to $320.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.65 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

NANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $532,306.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NANO opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

