6 Meridian Buys 1,417 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (CET)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.09% of Central Securities worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Central Securities by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Central Securities by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of CET stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

