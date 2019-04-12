5,900 Shares in Sanmina Corp (SANM) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $49,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,307.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jure Sola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $6,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

