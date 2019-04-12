560 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,068.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $590.76 and a twelve month high of $1,070.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.97 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total transaction of $1,961,036.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target (up previously from $930.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $945.65.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

