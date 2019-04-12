$51.25 Million in Sales Expected for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) will report sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the highest is $51.69 million. CARBO Ceramics reported sales of $49.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year sales of $217.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $220.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $245.91 million, with estimates ranging from $241.81 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.18). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter.

CRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CARBO Ceramics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE CRR opened at $3.49 on Friday. CARBO Ceramics has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $99.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 222,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 222,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 210,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 927,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 171,974 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

