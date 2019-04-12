4,520 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 797.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

In related news, VP Michael A. Browne sold 3,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $304,418.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Gibson sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $474,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,437 shares of company stock worth $2,806,922. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.94. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “4,520 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/4520-shares-in-calavo-growers-inc-cvgw-purchased-by-municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan.html.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.