4,100 Shares in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWDP. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DWDP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

