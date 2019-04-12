3,758 Shares in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Acquired by Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 446.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,162 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,874,000 after acquiring an additional 690,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

SHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/3758-shares-in-ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy-acquired-by-comprehensive-portfolio-management-llc.html.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.