352 Shares in Accenture Plc (ACN) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 24,435,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after buying an additional 10,213,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $825,602,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,454.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,876,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,532,000 after buying an additional 2,691,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $437,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,942.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $296,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,645. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

