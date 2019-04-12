340,786 Shares in Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 340,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,799,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.57% of Beigene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

BGNE opened at $138.79 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 339.91%. Beigene’s revenue was up 222.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Beigene to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

In other Beigene news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.10, for a total value of $2,037,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,106,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total value of $3,868,963.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,298,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,662,713.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,897 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,044. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “340,786 Shares in Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Acquired by Norges Bank” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/340786-shares-in-beigene-ltd-bgne-acquired-by-norges-bank.html.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.