$315.60 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $315.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $291.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Verint Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,140.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Verint Systems by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $63.27.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

