$3.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $3.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $104.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,985.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

