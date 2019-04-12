$27.69 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report sales of $27.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.16 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $26.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $115.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.93 million to $116.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.06 million, with estimates ranging from $123.85 million to $126.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOD opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

