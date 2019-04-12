24,013 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,845,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,063,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,772,000 after purchasing an additional 231,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,324 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,848,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,803,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 389,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. 394,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,869. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.5309 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “24,013 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/24013-shares-in-spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy-purchased-by-shorepoint-capital-partners-llc.html.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.