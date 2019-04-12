$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will report $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. SunTrust Banks reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full year sales of $9.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunTrust Banks.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STI. UBS Group cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.96.

STI stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

