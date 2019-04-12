$155.49 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report $155.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.50 million. Stratasys posted sales of $153.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $682.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.90 million to $698.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $712.66 million, with estimates ranging from $687.27 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.78 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stratasys by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 134,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 68,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 410,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.99. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

