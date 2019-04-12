$153.03 Million in Sales Expected for Farmer Bros Co (FARM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will post sales of $153.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.96 million and the highest is $154.10 million. Farmer Bros reported sales of $157.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year sales of $610.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $607.74 million to $613.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $629.11 million, with estimates ranging from $620.42 million to $637.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.79 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FARM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.55 million, a P/E ratio of 163.46 and a beta of 0.15. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

