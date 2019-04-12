13,800 Shares in Vulcan Materials (VMC) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/13800-shares-in-vulcan-materials-vmc-acquired-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.