13,263 Shares in American International Group Inc (AIG) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American International Group by 4,353.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,224,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 12,927,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,739,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,573,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,503 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,537,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,690,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

AIG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

