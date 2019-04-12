12,976 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,599,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,492,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

