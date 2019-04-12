1,248 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,176,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,105,711.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $235,675.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.
